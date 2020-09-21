Vigils honoring life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held in San Francisco, Santa Rosa over the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6457445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The passing of Justice Ginsburg has sparked strong emotions in the Bay Area, from both liberals and conservatives who knew and respected her. A UC Berkeley law professor shares her memories of clerking for the Supreme Court icon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A memorial for Justice Ginsburg was held in front of San Francisco's City Hall at 11 a.m. on Sunday.Masks and social distancing were required to attend the event.This gathering follows a Friday night march in the Castro district, which attracted hundreds of mourners to honor her life and legacy.Meanwhile in Santa Rosa on Saturday, people gathered in Old Courthouse Square to honor Justice Ginsburg with a candlelight vigil.Many of them also reflected on the Justice's impact on American life through her decisions on the bench.