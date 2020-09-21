Vigils honoring life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held in San Francisco, Santa Rosa over the weekend

RELATED: Hundreds attend San Francisco vigil to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Masks and social distancing were required to attend the event.
This gathering follows a Friday night march in the Castro district, which attracted hundreds of mourners to honor her life and legacy.
Meanwhile in Santa Rosa on Saturday, people gathered in Old Courthouse Square to honor Justice Ginsburg with a candlelight vigil.
Many of them also reflected on the Justice's impact on American life through her decisions on the bench.
