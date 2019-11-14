Saugus High School shooting: Read student's heartbreaking text to mother amid chaos

Amid the chaos of the Saugus High School shooting Thursday, one frightened student sent her mother a text message that every parent dreads.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Amid the chaos of the Saugus High School shooting Thursday, one frightened student sent her mother a text message that every parent dreads."Hey mom i don't know whats going on here at school but i love you and im so thankful for everything youve done for me. i love you so much," the student sent her mother, who shared the texts with ABC7. "everyone is saying theres a shooter on campus i dont know whats going on but i love you and dad so much.""I love you baby," Cari Wright responded to her daughter. "Stay safe."The student followed up to tell Wright that she and others were "crowded in the music library." She added: "They just told us to crowd in here.""We're safe now i think," the student later added," we're with police and their gonna escort us i think."Speaking to ABC7 later in the morning after she had been reunited with both of her daughters, Wright said she had been "very much on edge" throughout the morning. She said her daughters' teachers "kept them safe in a secluded room" and "did what they needed to do to stay safe.""I'm very, very happy and grateful for all the school staff that kept our students safe," Wright added.