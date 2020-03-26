Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- The federal government has pushed back the deadline for REAL ID compliance to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The original deadline was set for October 2020.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

President Donald Trump announced that the deadline would be pushed back during a Monday press briefing.

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

in a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged that many DMVs across the country are temporarily closed, preventing millions from getting Real IDs.

"Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID," the statement read.

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdmvcoronavirusreal idu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News