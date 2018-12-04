MILLENNIUM TOWER

$100 million fix could ease fears about sinking San Francisco Millennium Tower

There's a new move by some San Francisco residents to fix the sinking Millennium Tower. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's a new move by some San Francisco residents to fix the sinking Millennium Tower.

It's a pricey fix, almost $100 million. They think it will ease everyone's fears about the building.

TIMELINE: Issues with San Francisco's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the residents of the Millennium Tower will submit an application on Tuesday for the fix.

The plan is to drill more than 50 new piles down into the bedrock.

The Millennium Tower is sinking and leaning and the hope is that this plan will eliminate any concerns that this building isn't safe. But people who walk by this building every day don't seem too concerned about it.

"Honestly, I don't really think about it. It's kinda old news to me and that's pretty much it," said Rosalia Rivas.

RELATED: Previously undisclosed crack in Millennium Tower prompting safety concerns

The building is located at Fremont and Mission. It opened in 2009 and is made up of pricey condos.

The tower is now leaning 14 inches to the west of where it originally stood.

Why this happened and who is to blame will likely be sorted out in court, but a plan for a fix has now been created. The fix is expected to take a year and a half to put in place.

