3 Marina apartments that need to be on your radar

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Marina is currently hovering around $3,322.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $3,500 / month? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3655 Broderick St.
Listed at $3,400 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3655 Broderick St.
In the unit, you can expect parquet floors, a walk-in closet, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1701 Beach St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1701 Beach St. that's going for $3,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, bay windows, French doors, granite countertops and four closets. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. Animals are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
2844 Lyon St., #102
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2844 Lyon St. It's listed at $3,495 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the rent-controlled apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, bay windows and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)