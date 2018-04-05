5 Affordable Apartments For Renters In The Marina

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Marina look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Marina via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
1911 Greenwich St.
Listed at $2,150 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1911 Greenwich St., is 17.1 percent less than the $2,595 / month median rent for a studio in the Marina.
In the unit, you're promised parquet floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a dishwasher and storage space. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats will be considered.
(See the complete listing here.)
2805 Greenwich St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 2805 Greenwich St., which is going for $2,495 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelves, a gas stove and closet space. Small pets will be considered.
(See the full listing here.)
2925 Van Ness Ave., #4
Then there's this 775-square-foot dwelling, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2925 Van Ness Ave., that's listed at $2,650 / month.
Tenants can expect hardwood floors, French doors, closet space, bay windows and wooden cabinets. Pets are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
2415 Van Ness Ave., #502
Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental is located at 2415 Van Ness Ave.
In the unit, you'll find large windows, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in storage, closet space and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, an elevator, storage and on-site laundry. This location does not allow pets.
(Here's the listing.)
2755 Franklin St., #4
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2755 Franklin St. and listed for $3,150 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows, French doors, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. The building features on-site laundry and rooftop access. Pets are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.