REAL ESTATE

5 Affordable Apartments For Renters In The Marina

2415 Van Ness Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Marina is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Marina look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Marina via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1911 Greenwich St.




Listed at $2,150 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1911 Greenwich St., is 17.1 percent less than the $2,595 / month median rent for a studio in the Marina.

In the unit, you're promised parquet floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a dishwasher and storage space. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats will be considered.

(See the complete listing here.)

2805 Greenwich St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 2805 Greenwich St., which is going for $2,495 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelves, a gas stove and closet space. Small pets will be considered.

(See the full listing here.)

2925 Van Ness Ave., #4




Then there's this 775-square-foot dwelling, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2925 Van Ness Ave., that's listed at $2,650 / month.

Tenants can expect hardwood floors, French doors, closet space, bay windows and wooden cabinets. Pets are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #502




Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental is located at 2415 Van Ness Ave.

In the unit, you'll find large windows, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in storage, closet space and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, an elevator, storage and on-site laundry. This location does not allow pets.

(Here's the listing.)

2755 Franklin St., #4




Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2755 Franklin St. and listed for $3,150 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows, French doors, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. The building features on-site laundry and rooftop access. Pets are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News