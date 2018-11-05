HOUSING MARKET

800-unit dorm-style apartment building planned for San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Plans are in the works in San Jose for the largest dorm-style apartment building in the world.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Plans are in the works in San Jose for the largest dorm-style apartment building in the world.

Our media partner The Mercury News reports the startup Starcity wants to build 800 units in downtown San Jose.

RELATED: Buying home may be unattainable for majority of Bay Area residents, study finds

The rooms feature small private bedrooms.

Residents would share a living room and a kitchen with at least a dozen other units.

Rents could start at $800 and go all the way up to $2,500, which is well below the going rate for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose.

RELATED: $117,000 a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties, new report finds
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehousing markethousingaffordable housingapartmentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Study: It would take 20.5 years of saving to afford down payment for SJ home
HOUSING MARKET
Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
Keep Oakland Housed has already helped dozens stay off the streets
Report: Bay Area home sales were slowest for September in 11 years
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
More housing market
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
What will $2,100 rent you in West San Jose, right now?
What will $1,900 rent you in Walnut Creek today?
Inside San Jose's swankiest rentals
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in San Rafael detox center shooting; suspect at large
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Fremont-based company releases first folding phone
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers
Show More
California's Proposition 8: A look at both sides
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Spice Girls announce reunion tour for 2019
World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives
How to watch 2018 midterm election results on ABC7
More News