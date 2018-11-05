800-unit dorm-style apartment building planned for San Jose

Plans are in the works in San Jose for the largest dorm-style apartment building in the world.Our media partner The Mercury News reports the startup Starcity wants to build 800 units in downtown San Jose.The rooms feature small private bedrooms.Residents would share a living room and a kitchen with at least a dozen other units.Rents could start at $800 and go all the way up to $2,500, which is well below the going rate for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose.