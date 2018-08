9 affordable apartment rentals in the Mission

1825 Mission St.

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're seeking a new living arrangement on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Mission look like these days--and what might you get for your money?According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a 1-bedroom that hover around $3,400, compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Mission, via rental site Zumper , offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.---Listed at $1,750 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1825 Mission St., is 26.9 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in the Mission.In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building features outdoor space, a fitness center, on-site laundry and parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 3321 21st St., is listed for $2,345 / month for its 350-square-feet of space.In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling at 1364 San Bruno Ave., which, at 700- square-feet, is going for $2,600 / month.In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. Small pets are negotiable.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 595 Dolores St., that's also listed at $2,600 / month.In the unit, expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, ample natural light and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted.(See the listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 136 Guerrero St. is listed for $2,700/month.In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, built-in shelves and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, though there is a weight restriction.(See the listing here .)And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 480 Potrero Ave., which is going for $2,800 / month.In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.(Check out the listing here .)Over at 2191 Mission St., there's this 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,850 / month.In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find central heating, carpeting and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.(View the listing here .)Listed at $2,975 / month, this 500-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 12 Hill St.In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood floors, a deck, garden access, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.(Check out the complete listing here .)And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 771 Guerrero St. It's being listed for $3,100 / month.In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, garden access, two walk-in closets, bay windows and French doors. Cats and dogs are not allowed.(Here's the full listing .)