9 affordable apartment rentals in the Mission

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a 1-bedroom that hover around $3,400, compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Mission, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1825 Mission St.
Listed at $1,750 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1825 Mission St., is 26.9 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in the Mission.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building features outdoor space, a fitness center, on-site laundry and parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
3321 21st St., #11
This studio apartment, situated at 3321 21st St., is listed for $2,345 / month for its 350-square-feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1364 San Bruno Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling at 1364 San Bruno Ave., which, at 700- square-feet, is going for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. Small pets are negotiable.
(See the full listing here.)
595 Dolores St.
Then there's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 595 Dolores St., that's also listed at $2,600 / month.
In the unit, expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, ample natural light and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the listing here.)
136 Guerrero St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 136 Guerrero St. is listed for $2,700/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, built-in shelves and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, though there is a weight restriction.
(See the listing here.)
480 Potrero Ave.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 480 Potrero Ave., which is going for $2,800 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)
2191 Mission St., #205
Over at 2191 Mission St., there's this 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,850 / month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find central heating, carpeting and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(View the listing here.)
12 Hill St.
Listed at $2,975 / month, this 500-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 12 Hill St.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood floors, a deck, garden access, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
771 Guerrero St., #5
And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 771 Guerrero St. It's being listed for $3,100 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, garden access, two walk-in closets, bay windows and French doors. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(Here's the full listing.)