A look at the cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $2,300. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

5210 Monterey Rd.




This studio apartment, situated at 5210 Monterey Rd. in Edenvale - Seven Trees, is listed for $1,259 / month for its 410 square feet of space. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

354 N. White Rd.




Here's a studio apartment at 354 N. White Road (at McKee Road) in San Jose - East Valley / 680, which is going for $1,259 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, a full kitchen, granite counter tops and plenty of natural sunlight. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

121 Graham Ave.



Then there's this 743-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 121 Graham Ave. in Guadalupe / Washington, listed at $1,625 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood floors and plenty of cabinet space. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. (See the listing here.)

651 Nordale Ave.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 542-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 651 Nordale Ave. in Tully Santee. Building amenities include garage parking. In the upstairs unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. There's also garden access. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)

1895 Curtner Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1895 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park, is listed for $1,700 / month. In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors and garden access. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
