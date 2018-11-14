A look at the most affordable abodes in San Francisco today

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
935 Geary St.
This efficiency studio, situated at 935 Geary St. in Tenderloin, is listed for $1,475/month.
The unit does not have a full kitchen, but does have a microwave, small refrigerator and hardwood floors. The building offers easy access to MUNI and BART, and utilities are included with the rent. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
513 Bush St., #38
Here's a studio apartment at 513 Bush St., #38 in Downtown / Union Square, which is going for $1,475/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a claw-footed bathtub and a spacious closet. Unfortunately, animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1207 26th Ave.
Then there's this studio apartment at 1207 26th Ave. in the Outer Sunset, listed at $1,650/month.
The downstairs unit has a private entrance and an open kitchen, while the building offers a fenced backyard. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs aren't allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1499 California St., #118
Listed at $1,695/month, this efficiency studio is located at 1499 California St., #118 in Nob Hill.
The building features on-site laundry and free Wi-Fi, while the studio can come furnished or unfurnished. It has no full kitchen, but does include a mini-fridge and microwave. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, and no pets are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1651 Market St., #415
This studio apartment, situated at 1651 Market St., #415 in SoMa, is listed for $1,695/month.
The unit has a gas range and carpeted flooring, while the building boasts proximity to Twitter HQ and the Van Ness MUNI station. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $2,195 deposit. Unfortunately for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
81 Ninth St.
And here's a studio apartment situated at 81 Ninth St. in SoMa, which is going for $1,695/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for a mix of vinyl and hardwood flooring, plus an "efficiency kitchen unit" that combines a sink, two-burner electric stove and mini-fridge. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
