A look inside Berkeley's least expensive rentals

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.
3205 College Ave.
This studio at 3205 College Ave. is listed for $1,675/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, generous closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light, but animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2091 California St.
Then, there's this spot at 2091 California St. that's listed at $1,750/month.
In the studio, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry, assigned parking and a bike room.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2333 Dwight Way
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2333 Dwight Way.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove and bay windows. Pet guardians will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
780 Wildcat Canyon Road
And here's a studio at 780 Wildcat Canyon Rd. which is going for $1,875/month.
The apartment comes with carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, closet space, marble countertops and a deck. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.
2241 Durant Ave.
To round things out, there's this studio at 2241 Durant Ave. that's offered for $1,895/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
