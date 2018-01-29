REAL ESTATE

A Look Inside Hayes Valley's Least-Expensive Apartments

Its central location, thriving culinary scene and revitalized public spaces make Hayes Valley an attractive place to live--and a pricey one, as well.

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the area now hover around $3,739, compared to a $3,295 average for the rest of the city.

So what does low-end pricing on a Hayes Valley rental look like, and what might you get for the price?

Today, we looked at listings for studios and 1BR apartments to find out what thrifty tenants can expect to find.

582 Grove St.

This studio apartment at 582 Grove St. (at Grove St. & Birch St.) is listed for $1,895/month.

Inside the unit, expect carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry, but pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

522 Fell St., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 522 Fell St. is going for $2,850/month.

The next tenant will enjoy hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted,. (See the full listing here.)

265 Fell St.




Then there's this 1BR/1BA apartment at 265 Fell St., which is listed at $3,200/month.

The listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher, but four-legged friends are not allowed. (See the listing here.)

8 Octavia St., #509




Listed at $3,695/month, this 653-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 8 Octavia St. I

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows that pet guardians can enjoy while curling up with their dog or cat. (Here's the listing.)
---

