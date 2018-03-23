A Look Inside Oakland's Least Expensive Apartments

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded home-hunters can expect. Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
6315 Shattuck Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6315 Shattuck Ave. in Bushrod that's going for $1,775/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a partially-tiled bathroom with a linen closet, granite countertops and an electric stove. Pets are not welcome.
1819 7th Ave., #12
Over at 1819 7th Ave. in Prescott, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is going for $1,795/month.
In the unit, look for carpeting, closet space, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a partially-tiled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Cats are welcome.
4015 Howe St.
Also listed at $1,795/month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4015 Howe St. in the Piedmont Avenue shopping district.
Tenants can expect the unit to include hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a bar large enough for two people. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Pets aren't allowed.
1925 7th Ave.
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1925 7th Ave. in Ivy Hill that's listed for $1,975/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ample closet space, an oven and a partially-tiled bathroom. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
