A look inside Oakland's least expensive apartments

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one-bedroom in Oakland are hovering around $2,150. But what does the low-end pricing on a rental look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find around The Town.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This studio at 1000 18th St. is listed for $1,499/month and has 600 square feet of space.In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and large windows. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.(See the listing here .)And here's a studio at 1824 Linden St. in Ralph Bunche, which, with 600 square feet, is also going for $1,499/month.The apartment features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Animals are not allowed.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.(Check out the listing here .)Over at 1967 Seminary Ave., this spot is going for $1,500/month.Apartment amenities include tile floors, closet space, a stove and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features assigned parking.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.(View the listing here .)Also listed at $1,500/month, this 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2250 96th Ave. in Castlemont.When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeting, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows.Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has good transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6600 Bancroft Ave. that's offered for $1,500/month.The unit offers closet space, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light, but pets are not welcome here.According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.(Here's the full listing .)