REAL ESTATE

A look inside San Francisco's least expensive apartments

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're seeking a budget-friendly apartment in San Francisco, there are deals to be found -- if you know where to look.

We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments citywide via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

198 Carl St.




Listed at $1,295/month, this efficiency apartment at 198 Carl St. in Cole Valley is 44.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Francisco, which is currently estimated at around $2,350/month.

Located inside a former hotel, the fully-furnished unit contains a private bathroom, a dresser, a small fridge and microwave. Amenities include wifi, and an outdoor patio.

The location has awalkability score of 96, is very bike-friendly, and public transit isn't an issue: the N-Judah literally stops outside the front door. No pets or smoking allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

935 Geary St.




This studio at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin is going for $1,395/month.

The efficiency unit lacks a kitchen, but it has been recently updated and contains a microwave and small refrigerator. All utilities are included, and on-site laundry is available, but pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (See the full listing here.)

1068 Howard St., #11


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News