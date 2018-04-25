A look inside SoMa's cheapest apartments

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoMa via rental site Zumper to get an idea of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
According to Zumper, the citywide median for a studio is currently $2,532, and $3,422 for a one-bedroom apartment. We rounded up the five least expensive listings we found in SoMa, but these prices and availability are subject to change.
37 Isis St.
Listed at $2,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located near Isis and 13th streets is 43.0 percent less than the $3,850/month median rent for a one-bedroom in SoMa.
The building features outdoor space, and units offer carpeted floors, bay windows, a gas stove, two closets and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.
574 Natoma St.
This studio apartment, situated at 574 Natoma St., is listed for $2,450/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a queen size bed. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, but on-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
201 Harrison St., #518
Here's a studio at 201 Harrison St., which, at 427 square feet, is going for $2,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, concierge service and a residential lounge. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, bay windows, a dishwasher, built-in bookshelves and tons of cabinet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
140 S. Van Ness Ave., #1026
This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 140 S. Van Ness Ave. is listed for $3,500/month.
The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony. Pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.
16 Jessie St., #306
Over at 16 Jessie St., this 525-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is going for $3,595/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a king size bed, exposed brick, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry.
