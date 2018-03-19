REAL ESTATE

A Look Inside The Embarcadero's Least Expensive Apartments

220 Lombard St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Embarcadero are hovering around $3,295 (compared to a $3,300 average for San Francisco).

But what does the low-end pricing on a waterfront rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find, but these prices and availability are subject to change.

101 Lombard St.




Listed at $2,700/month, this 789-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is 18.1 percent less than the $3,295/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Embarcadero.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, storage space and a doorman. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

111 Chestnut St., #7th Floor




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 111 Chestnut St., is listed for $3,200/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, secured entry, an elevator, a doorman and a residents lounge, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

220 Lombard St., #Apt 422



Here's a studio apartment at 220 Lombard St., that's also going for $3,200 / month.

The building offers assigned parking, a business center, a fitness center and storage space. Apartment amenities in the furnished unit include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Small pets are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News