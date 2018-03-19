A Look Inside The Embarcadero's Least Expensive Apartments

But what does the low-end pricing on a waterfront rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find, but these prices and availability are subject to change.
101 Lombard St.
Listed at $2,700/month, this 789-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is 18.1 percent less than the $3,295/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Embarcadero.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, storage space and a doorman. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not permitted.
111 Chestnut St., #7th Floor
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 111 Chestnut St., is listed for $3,200/month.
In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, secured entry, an elevator, a doorman and a residents lounge, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
220 Lombard St., #Apt 422
Here's a studio apartment at 220 Lombard St., that's also going for $3,200 / month.
The building offers assigned parking, a business center, a fitness center and storage space. Apartment amenities in the furnished unit include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Small pets are permitted.
