A Look Inside The Marina's Cheapest Apartments

2755 Franklin St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
The Marina district is known for its shopping, nightlife and stunning Bay views, but when it comes to low-end apartments, the area usually comes up short.

To get a sense of what budget-minded apartment hunters can expect to find, we looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the area via Zumper.

Here are the cheapest listings available in the Marina right now, but these prices and availability are subject to change.

1740 Beach St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1740 Beach St. is listed for $2,800/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #502




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2415 Van Ness Ave., which is going for $2,999/month.

Building amenities include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St. listed at $3,150/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, a walk-in closet and French double doors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a roof deck.

(See the listing here.)
---

