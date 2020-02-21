Real Estate

Atherton tops Bloomberg's list of richest places in US alongside other Bay Area cities

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Bloomberg has released its list of the richest cities in the U.S. and several Bay Area cities ranked in the top 10 spots.

The San Mateo County city of Atherton took the no. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row.

The city has an average income of $525,000 per year -- which makes a half-million dollar salary below average for the area.

Hillsborough ranked third on the list and Los Altos Hills took the no. 5 spot.

Both of those cities have an average income upward of $400,000.

Check out the full list of Bloomberg's richest cities in America here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateathertonmoneyhousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
State senator proposes turning Hwy 37 into toll road
Oakland's 7 police chiefs since 2009
Oakland City Councilmember reacts to police chief firing
Millbrae Transit Center to eliminate hundreds of parking spots
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
Show More
WW CEO Mindy Grossman gets personal, talks about 'Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour'
Sacramento County reports case of coronavirus
Costco cracking down on food court access
AIDS Memorial Quilt returns to SF
Good Samaritan struck, killed on Hwy 101 in San Mateo
More TOP STORIES News