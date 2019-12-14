7 On Your Side

Bay Area targeted in rental scam, Better Business Bureau says

By and Randall Yip
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Renters here in the San Francisco Bay Area are more likely than most other areas of the country to be victimized by a rental scam.

That's just part of a new study released on Tuesday by the Better Business Bureau. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney looked deeper dive into this issue.

A Stanford trained economist estimates more than five million people have been victimized by this scam. Many people end up putting down money for rentals that don't exist or aren't really available for rent.

They were forced to live in their van after being duped into putting down $10,000 for what they thought was this rental property in South San Francisco.

"This is where you sleep now," asked ABC7 news reporter Luz Pena.

RELATED: How you can avoid online rental scams

"Yeah," said 11-year-old, Elizabeth Treminio.

"Has it been hard?," Pena asked. "Yeah," Treminio said.

"Why?" Pena asked Treminio. "Because it's uncomfortable," she replied.

Lori Wilson of the Better Business Bureau told me on Tuesday this scam is prevalent in the Bay Area.

"As we all know, rent prices have gone up and up. Sometimes we're more desperate. We got to get out of our apartment. We have to find a new one and this price looks pretty darn good," Wilson said.

What happened to the Gonzales' is typical of how this scam works.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: South San Francisco family lives in van after losing $10,000 to fake landlord

The fraudster copies photos from a legitimate advertisement.

In this case, the phony ad ended up on Facebook Marketplace. The landlord was conveniently not available to show the inside of the home.

But priced the home at one thousand dollars below market value- an offer the family jumped on.

"I'm going to jump on it because it might be gone. That's what the con artist wants you to think," Wilson said.

Similar scams also take place on rental property when vacationers rarely ever see a property in advance.

They place their listing on legitimate sites, but convince you to close the deal off the site.

"They will usually try to get you to text or email their personal email. Again wire the money, send gift cards," Wilson said.

Fortunately for the Gonzales Family, viewers who saw their plight on ABC7 donated some $16,000 to get them back on their feet.

"I'm surprised. Thank you," said Victor Hugo Gonzalez.

A survey found one out of three victims lose more than $1,000. You can watch the full interview with Lori Wilson of the Better Business Bureau regarding rental scams.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesan franciscooaklandsan joserental property7 on your siderental scamsconsumerrentersconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: The Tech Interactive and The Punch Line's Allstars!
7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Subaru recalls over 250,000 vehicles due to engine issues, Lyft launches in-app car rentals, and AAA predicts record-breaking number of holiday travelers
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung sells a million Galaxy Fold phones, deadline for Equifax claims nears, and spending a major source of secrecy in relationships
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pacifica seeing big waves, thick fog
Raiders most memorable moments from the Oakland Coliseum
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Waves up to 22 feet possible for Bay Area beaches
California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers through Sunday
Get paid $15,000 to move to Topeka
Show More
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose
$5 pet adoptions at Contra Costa Animal Services
Winchester Mystery House hosts Friday the 13th haunted flashlight tour
Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire a social media director
More TOP STORIES News