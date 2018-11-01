REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Berkeley

1176 University Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Berkeley look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Berkeley via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1176 University Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 1176 University Ave., is listed for $1,550/month.

In the unit, expect a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light; the building also offers extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2437 Warring St., Unit D




Here's a studio apartment at 2437 Warring St., Unit D, which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,550/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking for an extra fee. In the unit, look for carpeted floors and tiled countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

2709 Dwight Way




Listed at $1,795/month, this studio is located at 2709 Dwight Way.

The historical brick building offers an elevator. Inside the second-floor studio, you'll get plenty of cabinet space and natural light. Sorry, pet lovers: cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)
