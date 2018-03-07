Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown, San Jose

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
617 S 9th St., #4
Listed at $1,625 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment, located at 617 S 9th St., is 5.2 percent less than the $1,714 / month median rent for a studio in Downtown.
In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, built-in storage features and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
536 S 8th St., #6
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 536 S 8th St., which, at 683 square feet, is going for $1,975 / month.
The building features assigned parking. In the carpeted unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
---
