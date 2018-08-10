Check out today's cheapest rentals in Lower Nob Hill

So how does the low-end pricing on a Lower Nob Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
922 Post St.
Listed at $1,795/month, this studio, located at 922 Post St., is about 14.5 percent less than the $2,098/month median rent for a studio in Lower Nob Hill.
Building amenities include an elevator, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a walk-in closet, bay windows, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
833 Jones St.
This studio apartment, situated at 833 Jones St., is listed for $1,895/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect central heating, carpet and tile floors, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, bay windows, large closets, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed; sorry, no dogs.
845 Hyde St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 845 Hyde St., listed at $2,575/month.
In the unit, look for central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, large closets, extra storage space, a large living room, large bay windows, stainlesss steel appliances, built-in cabinets and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
