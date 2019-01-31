REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Noe Valley

Church and 26th streets. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom apartment in Noe Valley are hovering around $3,400, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Noe Valley rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Church and 26th streets





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Church and 26th streets, is listed for $2,875/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, French doors and plenty of natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

511 28th St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 511 28th St., which is going for $2,950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

228 Duncan St.





Then there's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 228 Duncan St., listed at $3,050/month.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

3988 Cesar Chavez St., #B





Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3988 Cesar Chavez St., #B.

The building boasts on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, garden access and plenty of storage space. Pets are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)
