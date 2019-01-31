Check out today's cheapest rentals in Noe Valley

So how does the low-end pricing on a Noe Valley rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Church and 26th streets
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Church and 26th streets, is listed for $2,875/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, French doors and plenty of natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.
511 28th St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 511 28th St., which is going for $2,950/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
228 Duncan St.
Then there's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 228 Duncan St., listed at $3,050/month.
In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
3988 Cesar Chavez St., #B
Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3988 Cesar Chavez St., #B.
The building boasts on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, garden access and plenty of storage space. Pets are not allowed.
