Check out today's cheapest rentals in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. --If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on an Oakland apartment look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments around The Town via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect; these are the most affordable units we found.
2000 Linden St., #12
This studio apartment at 2000 Linden St. in Ralph Bunche is listed for $1,383/month.
The unit contains hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and building amenities include a swimming pool, off-street parking, secured access and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1707 36th Ave., #103
Here's a studio apartment at 1707 36th Ave. in St. Elizabeth that's going for $1,383/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and off-street parking. The unit contains hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, dogs and cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
1929 26th Ave.
Then there's this 450-square-foot apartment at 1929 26th Ave. in Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook listed at $1,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect concierge service and on-site laundry. The unit has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. According to the listing, it also offers a "state of the art entertainment system with Samsung Smart Flat panel TV, Blu Ray player & Apple TV." (See the listing here.)
10010 MacArthur Blvd., #2
Listed at $1,599/month, this 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 10010 MacArthur Blvd. in Foothill Square. In the ground-floor unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and good natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (Here's the listing.)
7036 MacArthur Blvd.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 7036 MacArthur Blvd., in Millsmont, is listed for $1,650/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building is located in a gated community. In the unit, expect carpeting and good storage space, but pets aren't allowed. (See the listing here.)