REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Pacific Heights

2585 Clay St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Pacific Heights is quite walkable, relatively bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

But what does the low-end rent on an apartment in the area actually look like these days?

We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pacific Heights via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2504 Sacramento St., #17




This studio apartment situated at 2504 Sacramento St. is listed for $2,395/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops and bay windows. Pets are not permitted in this apartment.

(See the complete listing here.)

2300 Pacific Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street & Pacific Avenue) which is going for $2,450/month.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in storage features, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1930 Franklin St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1930 Franklin St. (at Franklin and Washington streets), listed at $2,695/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, an eat-in kitchen and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

2585 Clay St.




Listed at $3,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2585 Clay St. (at Fillmore).

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, granite countertops, an electric oven and large windows. For those with furry friends, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Here's the listing.)

1730 Vallejo St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1730 Vallejo St., is listed for $3,250/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, bay windows, granite countertops, ample closet space and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News