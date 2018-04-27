Check out today's cheapest rentals in Pacific Heights

But what does the low-end rent on an apartment in the area actually look like these days?
We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pacific Heights via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2504 Sacramento St., #17
This studio apartment situated at 2504 Sacramento St. is listed for $2,395/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops and bay windows. Pets are not permitted in this apartment.
(See the complete listing here.)
2300 Pacific Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street & Pacific Avenue) which is going for $2,450/month.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in storage features, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
1930 Franklin St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1930 Franklin St. (at Franklin and Washington streets), listed at $2,695/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, an eat-in kitchen and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
2585 Clay St.
Listed at $3,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2585 Clay St. (at Fillmore).
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, granite countertops, an electric oven and large windows. For those with furry friends, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Here's the listing.)
1730 Vallejo St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1730 Vallejo St., is listed for $3,250/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, bay windows, granite countertops, ample closet space and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)