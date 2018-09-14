REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

355 N. Autumn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $1,995. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2105 Kiwi Walkway




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 2105 Kiwi Walkway in North Valley, is listed for $1,200/month for its 400 square feet of space.

The furnished apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4116 Arezzo Pointe Lane




Here's a studio residence at 4116 Arezzo Pointe Lane, which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1427 Darwin Court, #1




Listed at $1,400/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1427 Darwin Court, #1, in East San Jose.

The furnished unit has tiled floors and air conditioning. The building features assigned garage parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. No pets are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

455 E. St. John St.



This studio apartment, situated at 455 E. St. John St. in Downtown, is also listed for $1,400/month.

In the apartment, you'll find carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site management and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the listing here.)

355 N. Autumn St.




Finally, over at 355 N. Autumn St. in Downtown, there's this 400-square-foot studio, going for $1,550/month.

In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(View the listing here.)
