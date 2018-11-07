REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

445 S. Third St. | Photos: Zumper

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2225 Luz Ave.




First, there's this 480-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom, at 2225 Luz Ave. in Alum Rock. It's listed at $1,650/month.

The complex has on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet and fresh paint. Sorry, pet owners: animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

445 S. Third St.




Listed at $1,695/month, this studio is located at 445 S. Third St. in Downtown.

The historical building features on-site laundry and assigned parking for an extra monthly fee. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Here's the listing.)

803 Deland Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 803 Deland Ave. in West San Carlos, is listed for $1,695/month.

In the upstairs end unit, expect to find carpeted flooring and plenty of natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry and off-street parking.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

3505 Alden Way




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3505 Alden Way in Winchester North, which is going for $1,795/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, while in the unit, you're promised laundry machines and carpeted floors. Unfortunately for pet owners, this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)
