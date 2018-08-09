REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Marina, San Francisco

3322 Buchanan St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Marina look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,400, compared to a $3,538 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Marina, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1782 Union St.




Listed at $2,500/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 1782 Union St., is 26.5 percent less than the $3,400/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Marina.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the light-filled unit, which comes furnished, anticipate hardwood flooring, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

1515 Greenwich St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1515 Greenwich St., is listed for $3,095/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a roof deck, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, large closets, extra storage space and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

3322 Buchanan St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3322 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,100/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, a breakfast bar and recessed lightin. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here; sorry, no dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
