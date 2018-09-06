Check out today's cheapest rentals in the Mission, San Francisco

So how does the low-end pricing on a Mission rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Mission and 14th streets
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio apartment, located at Mission and 14th streets, is 20.7 percent less than the $2,395/month median rent for a studio in the Mission.
Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, a media room, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
2988 Mission St., #B
Then there's this 600-square-foot apartment at 2988 Mission St., #B, listed at $2,350/month.
The apartment features carpeting, a ceiling fan, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
1754 Mission St.
Listed at $2,395/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1754 Mission St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, closet space and wooden cabinetry. No pets are permitted.
910 Guerrero St., #B
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 910 Guerrero St., #B, is listed for $2,995/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, one small cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit.
566 S. Van Ness Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 566 S. Van Ness Ave., which is going for $3,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, a roof deck, an elevatorand extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
