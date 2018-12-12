City to issue open call for interim uses of Upper Haight McDonald's site | Hoodline

This Friday, the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development will release a request for proposals for the interim use of the Upper Haight McDonald's site at 730 Stanyan St.
Once it does, prospective applicants will have two-and-a-half months to prepare and submit plans for interim uses of the lot that will fulfill the criteria of the city's Department of Real Estate and MOHCD for the next few years.
As we previously reported, any temporary use of the site must serve or employ low to moderate income people, benefit the community "as a whole" and be financially self-sufficient.
The site, acquired by the city as the future home of an affordable housing development, is expected to spend as long as five years in limbo while building plans are drafted and agreed upon.
But to fulfill the requirements of a law prohibiting indefinite vacancies of future development lots, the city is looking for an interim occupant for the site, beyond the current public parking lot being made available through the holidays.
The most vocal hopeful, Off The Grid, is expected to submit a proposal, following its departure from the Waller Street skate park.
District 5 legislative aide Derek Remski said in an email that Supervisor Vallie Brown requested an extended window for application submissions -- RFPs are typically only submitted within a 30-day window -- because the release falls during the holidays. The deadline for proposals is slated to be February 28, 2019.
