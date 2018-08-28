Concern growing over bill that could let BART override zoning laws

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --There are concerns in the East Bay that state lawmakers may give BART too much power when it comes to building housing at transit stations.
AB 2923 is likely to be up for a vote in the assembly this week and it could radically alter the suburban landscape around BART stations, giving the agency authority to override local zoning laws to build housing.
