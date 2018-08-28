BART

Concern growing over bill that could let BART override zoning laws

There are concerns in the East Bay that state lawmakers may give BART too much power when it comes to building housing at transit stations. (KGO-TV)

There are concerns in the East Bay that state lawmakers may give BART too much power when it comes to building housing at transit stations.

ANALYSIS: Bay Area first time home buyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months

AB 2923 is likely to be up for a vote in the assembly this week and it could radically alter the suburban landscape around BART stations, giving the agency authority to override local zoning laws to build housing.

