Construction is about to begin on what's being called San Francisco's last true condominium complex on the waterfront.The building is going up on the corner of Howard Street and the Embarcadero.Representatives from the projects development team, as well as city and labor, took part in a ceremonial ground breaking on Tuesday.The 20-story building will include 120 units and will provide jobs for some 200 union workers."It's not often we get to work on San Francisco's waterfront. Something people will see when they cross that bridge, something they'll see coming in on the ferry. Something our members could be proud of, something the community could be proud of, this will be a very handsome building, a great addition to San Francisco," said Michael Theriault from the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council.The building will also include retail space on the ground floor and a restaurant. Construction is expected to be completed by late next year.