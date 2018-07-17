REAL ESTATE

Construction to begin on San Francisco's 'last true condominium complex' on waterfront

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction is about to begin on what's being called San Francisco's last true condominium complex on the waterfront. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Construction is about to begin on what's being called San Francisco's last true condominium complex on the waterfront.

The building is going up on the corner of Howard Street and the Embarcadero.

Representatives from the projects development team, as well as city and labor, took part in a ceremonial ground breaking on Tuesday.

The 20-story building will include 120 units and will provide jobs for some 200 union workers.

"It's not often we get to work on San Francisco's waterfront. Something people will see when they cross that bridge, something they'll see coming in on the ferry. Something our members could be proud of, something the community could be proud of, this will be a very handsome building, a great addition to San Francisco," said Michael Theriault from the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council.

The building will also include retail space on the ground floor and a restaurant. Construction is expected to be completed by late next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateconstructionhousinghousing marketreal estate developmentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Oakland: what will $2,200 get you?
East Palo Alto takes up housing crisis with pilot RV program
Tour buses banned near 'Full House' home in San Francisco
Inside San Jose's least expensive apartments
Renting in Berkeley: what will $2,500 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News