Dream a little dream: Inside Oakland's most expensive apartments

We examined local listings in Oakland via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most opulent listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
108 Dudley Ave.
Up first, salivate over this single-family home located at 108 Dudley Ave. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 4,008 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $4,500/month, this spot is currently listed at $8,500/month. Why so pricey?
In the Mid-Century single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, redwood vaulted beamed ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and garden access. Pets aren't permitted in this high-end home.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.
Norton Avenue and Wisconsin Street (Redwood Heights)
Then, check out this single-family home situated at Norton Avenue and Wisconsin Street in Redwood Heights. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's 1,148 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $2,600/month, this pad is currently going for $5,600/month. Why so steep?
In the furnished home, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and outdoor space. Residing in this voluminous home is a human-only thing: pets aren't welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
737 Second St. (Acorn/ Acorn Industrial)
And finally, there's this single-family home situated at 737 Second St. in Acorn/ Acorn Industrial. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it spans 1,473 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $2,071/month, this rental is currently listed at $3,995/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a 100-inch HD projection system and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this opulent villa.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
