SAN FRANCISCO --Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Mission look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Mission via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
292 14th St.
Listed at $1,895 / month, this studio apartment, located at 292 14th St., is 20.9 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in the Mission.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
2265 Mission St., #8
This studio apartment, situated at 2265 Mission St., is listed for $2,000 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.
(See the complete listing here.)
1825 Mission St.
Here's a studio apartment at 1825 Mission St. (at 14th Street), which is going for $2,050 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, an elevator, a media room, on-site laundry and a fitness studio. In the unit, expect to find central heating and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
1 Hill St., #202
Then there's this 400-square-foot apartment at 1 Hill St., listed at $2,180 / month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a deck. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
1149 Capp St., #2
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1149 Capp St., is listed for $2,750 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.
(See the listing here.)
545 Guerrero St., #10
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 545 Guerrero St. (at Mission Street & 14th Street), which is going for $2,800 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.
(Check out the listing here.)
