REAL ESTATE

Explore the ritziest real estate rentals in San Mateo

609 Costa Rica Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
It's true: the priciest listing in today's San Mateo rental market is going for $8,800/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only opulent residential listing out there. But just how select are the features, given these ginormous price points?

We combed through local listings in San Mateo via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous currently available pads.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

609 Costa Rica Ave. (San Mateo Park)














First off, feast your eyes on this single-family home located at 609 Costa Rica Ave. in San Mateo Park. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up a sprawling 3,000 square feet.

Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Mateo is approximately $5,500/month, this rental is currently listed at $8,800/month. Why so steep?

Inside, the house has refinished hardwood flooring and new paint throughout, plus a chef's kitchen and formal dining and living rooms. Outdoors, there are landscaped front and back yards with an outdoor fireplace. But living in this voluminous rental isn't all-inclusive: pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

400 Mariners Island Blvd. (Mariners Island)














Moving on, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 400 Mariners Island Blvd. in Mariners Island. It encompasses 1,356 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in San Mateo is approximately $3,240/month, this home is currently going for $5,900/month.

The unit comes furnished, with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in shower and a washer and dryer. The building offers two assigned parking spaces, a clubhouse, a fitness center and an outdoor barbecue area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not permitted in this palatial residence.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Mateo
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,000 rent you in Mountain View today?
Castro CBD gets go-ahead for offices at 14th & Market
What does $2,200 rent you in the Tenderloin, today?
What will $2,100 rent you in Berkeley, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Dispatch calls suggest PG&E power lines may have started Camp Fire
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
Show More
Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
More News