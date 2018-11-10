Explore the ritziest real estate rentals in San Mateo

We combed through local listings in San Mateo via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous currently available pads.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
609 Costa Rica Ave. (San Mateo Park)
First off, feast your eyes on this single-family home located at 609 Costa Rica Ave. in San Mateo Park. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up a sprawling 3,000 square feet.
Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Mateo is approximately $5,500/month, this rental is currently listed at $8,800/month. Why so steep?
Inside, the house has refinished hardwood flooring and new paint throughout, plus a chef's kitchen and formal dining and living rooms. Outdoors, there are landscaped front and back yards with an outdoor fireplace. But living in this voluminous rental isn't all-inclusive: pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
400 Mariners Island Blvd. (Mariners Island)
Moving on, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 400 Mariners Island Blvd. in Mariners Island. It encompasses 1,356 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in San Mateo is approximately $3,240/month, this home is currently going for $5,900/month.
The unit comes furnished, with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in shower and a washer and dryer. The building offers two assigned parking spaces, a clubhouse, a fitness center and an outdoor barbecue area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not permitted in this palatial residence.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.
