Explore today's cheapest rentals in Adams Point, Oakland

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,395, compared to a $2,095 one-bedroom median for Oakland as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Adams Point, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Oakland neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
189 Vernon Terrace
Listed at $1,995/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom un, located at 189 Vernon Terrace, is 16.7 percent less than the $2,395/month median rent for a one bedroom in Adams Point.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee. Dogs and cats are welcome with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent.
353 Grand Ave., #6
This studio apartment, situated at 353 Grand Ave., #6, is listed for $1,999/month for its 328 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for central heating, granite countertops and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Secured entry and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is an additional deposit for pets.
325 Lenox Ave., #406
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 325 Lenox Ave., #406, which is going for $2,000/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
306 Lee St.
Listed at $2,250/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 306 Lee St.
The building offers assigned parking, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
