Explore today's cheapest rentals in Berkeley

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Berkeley via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2801 College Ave.
Listed at $1,595/month, this 400-square-foot studio, located at 2801 College Ave., is 16.0 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Berkeley, which is currently estimated at around $1,899/month.
The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1431 Channing Way
Here's a studio at 1431 Channing Way, which, at 423 square feet, is going for $1,695/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1225 Ashby Ave.
Listed at $1,795/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1225 Ashby Ave.
The corner unit features hardwood floors, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
1988 California St., #63
This studio apartment, situated at 1988 California St., #63, is also listed for $1,795/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a gas range. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building features on-site laundry and on-sit management. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1862 Arch St.
And finally, there's this studio at 1862 Arch St. It's being listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, which has a private entrance, expect a walk-in closet and harwood flooring. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
