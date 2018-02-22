REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Cow Hollow, San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow are hovering around $3,195 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Cow Hollow rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #205




Listed at $2,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2415 Van Ness Ave., is 21.9 percent less than the $3,195 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2654 Gough St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2654 Gough St., is listed for $2,995 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3010 Buchanan St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3010 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,095 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wood cabinetry and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News