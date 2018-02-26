Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Laurel Heights, San Francisco

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Laurel Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
172 Palm Ave., #1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Palm Ave., is listed for $2,495 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
50 Manzanita Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 50 Manzanita Ave. (at Mayfair Drive), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,750 / month.
In the sunny unit, look for hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
