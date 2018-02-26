REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Laurel Heights, San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Laurel Heights look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Laurel Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

172 Palm Ave., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Palm Ave., is listed for $2,495 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

50 Manzanita Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 50 Manzanita Ave. (at Mayfair Drive), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,750 / month.

In the sunny unit, look for hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
