REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Pacific Heights, San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're seeking new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pacific Heights look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Pacific Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2745 Webster St., #4




Listed at $2,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2745 Webster St., is 24.2 percent less than the $3,695 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Pacific Heights.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(See the complete listing here.)

2405 Octavia St., #2




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2405 Octavia St., is listed for $3,500 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

2955 Clay St., #4



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2955 Clay St., listed at $3,650 / month.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News