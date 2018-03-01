REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Russian Hill, San Francisco

1150 Union St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2632 Larkin St.




Listed at $1,945 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2632 Larkin St., is 20.3 percent less than the $2,441 / month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.

The sunny unit has built-in storage features and hardwood floors. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1717 Jones St., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1717 Jones St., is listed for $2,950 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1150 Union St.



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1150 Union St., listed at $3,495 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed. The building has an elevator and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)
