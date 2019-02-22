Explore today's cheapest rentals in San Francisco

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Francisco via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
935 Geary St.
Listed at $1,325/month, this studio, located at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin, is 42.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Francisco, which is currently estimated at around $2,290/month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
620 Eddy St.
This studio, situated at 620 Eddy St. in the Tenderloin, is listed for $1,450/month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
1507 California St.
Here's a studio apartment at 1507 California St. in Nob Hill, which, at 160 square feet, is going for $1,675/month.
Building amenities include a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find central heating, carpeted flooring and a deck. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
424 Ellis St.
Then there's this apartment at 424 Ellis St. in the Tenderloin, listed at $1,795/month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
3425 19th St.
This studio, situated at 3425 19th St., is listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
