REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

93 E. William St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

229 Pamela Ave.




Listed at $1,575/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 229 Pamela Ave. in Alum Rock, is 25.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $2,100/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, ample storage space and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2040 Beatrice Court




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 2040 Beatrice Court in West San Carlos, is listed for $1,690/month for its 700-square-feet of space.

The ground level apartment features carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. There's also on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space available. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

649 Nordale Ave.




Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 649 Nordale Ave. in Fairgrounds, listed at $1,695/month.

Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, new cabinets, quartz countertops, a ceiling fan and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

110 Graham Ave.



Listed at $1,750/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 110 Graham Ave. in Fairgrounds.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

93 E. William St.




Listed at $1,795/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 93 E. William St. in Downtown.

Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in storage features, granite countertops and generous closet space. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News