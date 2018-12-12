Explore today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2653 Middleborough Circle
Listed at $750/month, this 120-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 2653 Middleborough Circle in Berryessa , is 60.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $1,895/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
3889 Bucknall Road
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 3889 Bucknall Road, is listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and large windows. Building amenities include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.
803 Deland Ave.
Here's this spot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 803 Deland Ave. in West San Carlos / Burbank, listed at $1,600/month.
The listing promises in-unit laundry, carpeting and natural lighting. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5520 Camden Ave.
Listed at $1,695/month, this 425-square-foot studio is located at 5520 Camden Ave. in Cambrian Park.
The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Cats are permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
