Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Marina

So how does the low-end pricing on a Marina rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1515 Greenwich St.
This studio, situated at 1515 Greenwich St., is listed for $2,495/month.
In the second floor unit, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a spacious closet and wooden cabinetry. There's also on-site laundry, garage parking, secured entry and a roof deck available. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
2228 Union St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2228 Union St., which is going for $2,745/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are allowed.
2671 Lombard St., #B
Over at 2671 Lombard St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, going for $2,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a deck, two spacious closets, built-in storage features and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
3820 Divisadero St.
Listed at $3,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3820 Divisadero St.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, three walk-in closets, bay windows and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
1407 Francisco St., #1
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1407 Francisco St. It's being listed for $3,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
