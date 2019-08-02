SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Matt Regan, Senior Vice President of Housing Policy Bay Area Council, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about potential solutions to housing issues in the Bay Area as part of Building A Better Bay Area housing week.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
ABC7 is committed to Building A Better Bay Area and this week we discuss the housing crisis
