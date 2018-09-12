REAL ESTATE

Groundbreaking for combined housing, retail development in Oakland Hills

Officials break ground on a combined housing and retail development project in the Oakland Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The shovels are finally in the ground at the old Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in the Oakland Hills, 22 years after the base itself closed in 1996.

With Mayor Libby Schaaf, officials with developer SunCal, neighborhood and labor leaders all gathered for an official groundbreaking of the combined housing and retail development project.

Oak Knoll will include 918 units of market rate housing and 80,000 square feet of retail, built during the first phase of the project.



The City of Oakland owns five acres adjacent to the project, which will be put out to bid for affordable housing, paid for with $20 million in affordable housing fees collected as part of the project.

Oak Knoll will also include parks, walking trails and the restoration of a creek on the property.

"This is 187 acres of the most incredible dirt in Oakland," said City Councilman Larry Reid who has been working on the Oak Knoll Project since 1991.

