#HAPPENINGNOW It’s official, the groundbreaking for the new #OakKnoll development in @CityofOakland The project will include more than 900 housing units gets underway 22 years after Naval Hospital closed in 1996. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/2d31tUW1as — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) September 12, 2018

The shovels are finally in the ground at the old Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in the Oakland Hills, 22 years after the base itself closed in 1996.With Mayor Libby Schaaf, officials with developer SunCal, neighborhood and labor leaders all gathered for an official groundbreaking of the combined housing and retail development project.Oak Knoll will include 918 units of market rate housing and 80,000 square feet of retail, built during the first phase of the project.The City of Oakland owns five acres adjacent to the project, which will be put out to bid for affordable housing, paid for with $20 million in affordable housing fees collected as part of the project.Oak Knoll will also include parks, walking trails and the restoration of a creek on the property."This is 187 acres of the most incredible dirt in Oakland," said City Councilman Larry Reid who has been working on the Oak Knoll Project since 1991.