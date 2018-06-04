SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's hard to say when residents hit a tipping point, but there have been plenty of reasons the past few years why more Bay Area residents say they want to move out of the area.
Last year, we saw one example when an average four-bedroom home in Sunnyvale sold for more than $800,000 over the asking price. The cost of housing continues to rise. Home prices in Santa Clara County jumped 23 percent from last year to a median price of $1.13 million dollars, according to CoreLogic.
The South Bay used to be a bargain compared to San Francisco. Now it is catching up to San Francisco's medium price of $1.32 million.
Housing prices are so high, that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates a family of four in San Francisco is considered low income if they earn less than $105,000 a year.
It is a sentiment shared by many residents in the Bay Area. A Palo Alto Weekly survey earlier this year found that residents looked at families earning nearly $400,000 a year as simply middle class, still struggling to pay the bills and make ends meet.
Now, a new poll by the Bay Area Council said that an astonishing 46 percent of voters surveyed said they are ready to leave the Bay Area in a few years because of the high cost of housing. That is up 34 percent from a similar survey done just two years ago. Other reasons to leave include traffic congestion (18 percent) and poverty (14 percent).
