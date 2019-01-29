Here are today's cheapest rentals in Berkeley

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2555 Le Conte Ave.
First up is this studio, situated at 2555 Le Conte Ave. It is listed for $1,500/month for its 680 square feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised a balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1225 Ashby Ave.
Listed at $1,695/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1225 Ashby Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking for $75 a month. The apartment boasts white cabinetry, hardwood floors and natural light. There's no leasing fee required for this rental. Cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
1826 Alcatraz Ave.
And here's a studio at 1826 Alcatraz Ave., which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find wooden cabinets, tiled flooring and stainless steel appliances. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1951 Chestnut St.
Over at 1951 Chestnut St., there's this 400-square-foot studio, also going for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and large windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
